FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for skipping out on his tab.
Police say 34-year-old Roberto Chase Garcia is wanted on two counts of Theft of Services in Franklin. On June 10, he did not pay a $72 tab at Bricktop's on McEwen Drive. On June 19, he failed to pay a tab of $48 at the Cool Springs Brewery.
Garcia is also wanted on various charges in several states.
