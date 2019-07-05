Roberto Chase Garcia
Courtesy: Franklin PD

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for skipping out on his tab.

Police say 34-year-old Roberto Chase Garcia is wanted on two counts of Theft of Services in Franklin. On June 10, he did not pay a $72 tab at Bricktop's on McEwen Drive. On June 19, he failed to pay a tab of $48  at the Cool Springs Brewery. 

Garcia is also wanted on various charges in several states. 

Digital Content Producer

Ethan Illers

