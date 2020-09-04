FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who stole a credit card from a woman's purse.
Police say the man went into the office area of a shop in the Cool Springs Galleria and stole an employee's credit card out of her purse. He then used the credit card to make a fraudulent purchase at the nearby Target store.
There is a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.
Anyone who recognizes him should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.