  • Courtesy: Franklin PD

Franklin Police are searching for two males and one female who stole 10 watches off a display table at the Cool Springs Apple Store. 

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of three suspects who stole from the Cool Springs Apple Store.

Police say at around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 26, two males and one female walked into the store and grabbed 10 watches from a display table, totaling $5,800. They then fled from the store.

Police believe this group may be the same one from an earlier snatch and grab crime on Nov. 5.

