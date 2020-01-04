FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a convicted felon who fled from police.
According to police, 23-year-old Elijah Hardin got out of a car and fled from officers on foot during a traffic stop Friday night.
Hardin is a convicted felon and has a violent criminal history; he is out of jail on probation. Hardin is also wanted in other jurisdictions and may be armed.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.