FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are telling the public to exercise extreme caution in the area of Buckingham Park and/or Grangerview Circle as they search for an at-large suspect.
Police say a man wrecked his car while evading police and fled on foot. He is at-large in the area.
Searching for at-large suspect: Buckingham Park area. Male black, shorts & blue shirt. Stay inside. Lock car & home. https://t.co/5Q2VFxCQrV— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) December 7, 2019
Residents in the Buckingham Park and/or Grangerview Circle are being urged to lock their cars and homes.
A search is underway.
