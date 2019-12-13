FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are looking for an armed and dangerous man who they say shot at his estranged wife.
Police say they are looking for 35-year-old Gabriel Jordan who shot at his estranged wife. She is okay, but Jordan is considered armed and dangerous.
Help us catch Gabriel Jordan. He took a shot at his estranged wife. She’s ok, but he’s armed & dangerous. See him, call 9-1-1. #domesticviolence pic.twitter.com/KE0vf5laaD— FPD Lt. Charlie Warner (@CharlesJWarner) December 14, 2019
He may be driving a 2016 black Mitsubishi Outlander.
Anyone who sees him should call 911. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward. Franklin Crime Stoppers can be reached at 615-794-4000.
