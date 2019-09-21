FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department is looking for a man whole stole an Apple Watch from an Apple Store.
Police say the man pictured above stole the watch from the Cool Springs Apple Store on Monday.
Police are offering a cash reward for information.
Anyone recognizing the man or has information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. You can also submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.
