FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police surrounded a Franklin business complex on Monday evening as they searched for a homicide suspect.
According to the Franklin Police Department, officers learned that the suspect in a deadly shooting in Nashville could be hiding inside a vacant unit on Seaboard Lane.
Officers evacuated workers from the building and called the SWAT team to the scene.
The SWAT team entered the building but did not find the suspect.
The Franklin Police Department said they do not believe there is currently any known threats to the area.
