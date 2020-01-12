FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - After recent social media posts suggested a human trafficking incident at the Cool Springs Target, Franklin Police have responded to the public's concern and determined no such incidents happened.
Police say people have been posting on social media reports about two incidents regarding possible human trafficking at the Cool Springs Target. In the posts, the authors share information about what they saw and make references to human trafficking.
Police have reviewed surveillance video with Target security and confirmed the concerning person referenced in the posts was an undercover Target Loss Prevention Officer. In reference to arrests made in another post, police say four suspects were arrested for trying to fraudulently buy cellphones at the store.
The police department has never had an incident of human trafficking or suspected trafficking at either Franklin Target.
The police department commends people for utilizing social media to raise awareness. What was shared in this case, however, was an unintended misunderstanding of facts.
