FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police announced Thursday that scammers are spoofing the department’s phone number and alleging a friend is in jail and in need of bond money.
Police said residents are getting calls on Thursday from (615) 794-2513, the department’s main number.
“This is a scam being perpetrated by offenders who are spoofing our number onto your caller ID,” the police department said in a news release. “The FPD will never call you to arrange for bond. If you receive one of these calls, don’t give them a dime or your time. Hang up.”
Police said if you have fallen victim to this scam, call to speak with an officer to file a report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.