FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police have released new video in hopes of finding the people responsible for a pair of break-ins in Historic Downtown Franklin early Monday morning.
The newly-released surveillance video is from French's Shop on Fifth Avenue North, and shows two people burglarizing the downtown business.
Earlier this week police released footage from a break-in at the Baskin-Robbins on Main Street, which happened just a few hours earlier.
A cash reward of up to $1,000 has been posted for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.
Police are encouraging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous online tip here.
