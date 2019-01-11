FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Franklin police sergeant is credited with saving a woman’s life.
Sgt. Mike Stephens came across the woman, who needed help, on a bridge. She told the officer she was thinking about ending her life.
“Then it became very strange when you see someone leaning over the rail and then put their leg up over the rail obviously in an attempt to throw themselves over the overpass onto I-65,” Stephens said. “If the fall didn’t kill you, the traffic would.”
The woman said she spoke to God saying if he didn’t want her to do it to send her a sign.
He sent her Stephens, who happened to be a the right place at the right time, who brought her to safety.
