FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police Officer Alan Yates assisted the Franklin Fire Department with keeping residents safe during an overnight fire.

According to the Franklin Fire Department, the fire occurred in the Liberty Hills subdivision early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire just after midnight at a two-story home on Lipton Court.

Yates spotted the blaze while he was at the intersection of Mack Hatcher Parkway and Liberty Pike. He heard a loud noise then observed flames on the rear exterior of the house, which backs up to Liberty Pike.

Yates had the fire department dispatched and respond to alert the occupants. He confirmed that the family of four was awake and in the process of evacuating. Everyone in the house was unharmed.

According to Franklin Fire Investigator Will Harris, the fire started on the back deck.

Yates’ actions helped firefighters quickly extinguish the fire and keep residents safe.

Dramatic Video: Coming up, a release of information from @FranklinFire about how an overnight Franklin Police Officer on patrol spotted a house fire, alerted Firefighters, and helped get residents to safety. pic.twitter.com/dTfpPtCrcs — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) December 6, 2021

Farris said most of the damage was contained to the exterior of the home. However, there was some additional damage in the attic space due to heat and smoke.

The Franklin Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.