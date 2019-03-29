FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin police is accepting applications for an upcoming series of women self-defense classes.
It’s a four-day series designed to help women fend off an attacker.
The classes will be held April 22, April 24, April 29 and May 1. Each class will be three hours long and will be held at the Franklin Police headquarters.
Registration is required. Click to download the registration form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.