FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification of two thieves.
Police say two men were caught on camera at the Cool Springs Target using credit cards stolen during a smash-and-grab auto burglary at a fitness center nearby.
The two men were driving a white Nissan sedan with tinted windows.
Anyone who recognizes the men should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
