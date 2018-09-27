Franklin Auto Theft Suspect 9-27-18

Source: Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators are looking for a man who they say stole a car from an apartment complex and then used credit cards that were in the car at Opry Mills Mall.

The incident happened on Monday, Sept. 10. The vehicle was soon recovered in north Nashville, but the suspect remains unidentified.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip here.

