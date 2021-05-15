FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two credit card thieves.
Franklin Police say that two suspects used stolen credit cards to purchase more than $4,000 in fraudulent purchases at a Kroger in Franklin.
Police are asking anyone with information or who recognizes the individuals to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or leave an anonymous tip online.
The department is offering a cash reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the identification of the suspects.
