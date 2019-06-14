FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two car thieves.
Surveillance video from Monday night appears to show a suspect entering an unlocked GMC in a Fieldhouse Farms driveway. According to police, the suspect stole a key fob to a BMW parked nearby and drove off with the vehicle.
The stolen BMW was found abandoned near Highway 96E. The suspect remains unidentified and is still at large.
Towards the end of the surveillance video, another suspect appears to walk up to a second vehicle parked in the driveway.
If you recognize the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000. To submit an anonymous tip, click here.
