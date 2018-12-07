FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police want to identify this suspect who they say stole a silver Suzuki Grom 125 motorbike from Cool Springs Powersports on November 22.
According to investigators, the suspect got into the business through an unsecured door.
If you have any information regarding the suspect, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.
