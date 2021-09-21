FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police need your help finding the person who made away with nearly $2,000 worth of perfume. 

Police say the thief stole the perfume from Ulta at the Cool Springs Galleria on September 10th. The suspect then left the store in a black sedan and police think it might be a Toyota Corolla. If you know this person, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000

