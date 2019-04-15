FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police need your help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Kenzie Trojan was last seen at her home in the Rogershire subdivision around 10 p.m. Saturday night. She may have been at CoolSprings Galleria on Sunday afternoon, but has not been seen or heard from since.
Kenzie's parents believe she may have run away.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Trojan, please call Franklin Police immediately at 615-794-2513.
