FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are looking for the person who robbed the Hardee's on Columbia Avenue early March 9th.
Police say the person seen in this surveillance video was wearing two jackets, a baseball cap, and told employees that he had a gun. This all happened at 5:15 in the morning.
Luckily, no one was hurt. If you know who this person is, please call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip here. There is a reward up to $1,000.
