FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department is looking for three individuals who grabbed over $1,000 in merchandise from the Cool Springs Lowe’s and left without paying.
The Franklin Police are asking anyone with information about the grab-n-go thieves to call 615-794-4000 or to leave an anonymous tip online.
A cash reward is available to those with information that leads to a conviction and arrest of the individual(s).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.