FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are on the scene of a serious injury crash on westbound Highway 96 West at Boyd Mill.
According to Franklin Police, the roadway is currently closed westbound. Area traffic near Westhaven is heavily congested and travelers are advised to detour onto Old Charlotte Pike.
Details about the victim and what led up to the crash are currently unclear.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
