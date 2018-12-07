FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police Department investigators are looking into multiple reports Friday afternoon of vehicle windows being broken out and personal items being stolen at area gyms.
According to a tweet on their Twitter account, one report came from Lifetime Athletic and another came from Franklin Athletic Club. Purses and work bags that were visible in the cars were stolen.
It is unclear at this time if the two crimes were connected, and any information about possible suspects are not currently available.
