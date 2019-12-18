Knife Attack MGN Generic
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police in Franklin are searching for a suspect after a 19-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed in the parking lot of the Viera Cool Springs Apartments on North Royal Oaks Blvd. around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to investigators, the suspect was reported as a black male wearing a hoodie. The victim's injuries were serious but he is stable and currently recovering at an area hospital.

The motive of the stabbing remains unclear. If anyone has any information that may help investigators, call Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513 or Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. You can also submit an anonymous tip here.

