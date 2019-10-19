News4 Shooting Generic

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department is investigating back-to-back armed robberies. 

Police say the robberies happened Wednesday night. The first one happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Royal Oaks Blvd. Three to four men in a dark, older model box-style luxury car robbed a man while he was walking his dog. 

A short time later, the same group of men robbed a couple walking on Stanwick Drive nearby. 

The robbers showed handguns in both incidents and no one was injured. 

Police are asking those who live in the area to check their security systems for possible footage of the suspects or their car. Police are also offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous information about the suspects. 

Ethan Illers

