FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police have identified the man who approached a child at The Factory on Friday night.
The man contacted Franklin Police after he learned detectives were looking to speak with him. Interviews were conducted and no charges are expected.
Franklin Police are actively searching for a man suspected of trying to pick up a child last night in The Factory in Franklin.
The man in question continued to move closer and closer to a 5-year-old child until getting close enough to get his hands under the child's arms in an attempt to pick him up.
A relative of the child confronted the man, which lead to him and two others leaving in an older, dark-colored long, boxy vehicle with a loud exhaust.
Police and family members are unsure as to what the intentions may have been of the man, and police are hoping that if this is a misunderstanding, the man will come forward and clear the air.
Parents are being encouraged to use this incident as an opportunity to speak with their children about the dangers of strangers.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or if you recognize the people in the photos, you are urged to contact Franklin Police at 615-794-2513.
