FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police in Franklin say they now know who stole a large amount of pain killers from a Walgreens during the night on May 18th, and they need your help finding him.
Franklin Police say the man seen in the video is Austin Cornett, 27. Cornett allegedly hid inside the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Road until everyone had left the store.
Once everyone was gone, he tunneled into the pharmacy through the drywall, stole the pills, and left.
If you have any information that could help police, you can call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.
