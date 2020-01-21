FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police are looking for qualified school crossing guards to add to their force.
"Under general supervision, School Patrol team members work part-time hours, and are responsible for pedestrian safety and efficient vehicular traffic flow in assigned school zones," the police department said in a statement.
The position has a starting pay of $18.48 an hour. Franklin Police are searching for "assertive, tactful" candidates that are willing to work in varying weather conditions.
