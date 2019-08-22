FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department is looking for crossing guards.
Police say this is a part-time position and those hired will be responsible for ensuring the safety of pedestrians, as well as executing efficient vehicular traffic flow in school zones.
A high school diploma (or GED equivalent) is required.
Police say the ideal candidate needs to be assertive, tactful and must have an ability to work in different weather conditions. Applications close on Sept. 4.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.