FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department is on the hunt for three theft suspects.
Police released a surveillance video of three suspects, who were seen walking into the Target in Cool Springs in late December.
The three suspects are accused of using a stolen credit card to buy more than $1,500 in Visa gift cards.
Police said the suspects left the store in a red Cadillac.
Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous online.
