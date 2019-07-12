FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police have captured two out-of-state criminals at the CoolSprings Galleria.
According to police, officers were called to Lifetime Fitness on Carothers Parkway on Monday after two car break-ins. In both break-ins, windows were broken out and purses inside were stolen. Witnesses and parking lot cameras quickly gathered information about the suspects and their car - a white BMW.
The BMW was found shortly after at the CoolSprings Galleria.
Galleria security officers found the suspects inside on camera; they then coordinated with Franklin Police Officers who then intercepted the suspects walking out of the mall bags filled with merchandise.
Both suspects were able to charge nearly $3,000 on stolen credit cards in less than two hours after initially breaking into the vehicles.
Police identified the suspects as 30-year-old Terry Andrews of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and 30-year-old Jarvis Mangham of Decatur, AL. Both are being held on separate $135,000 bonds and are both charged with burglary, theft, vandalism, illegal possession and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Both suspects are due in court on Tuesday.
