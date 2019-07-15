FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Three out-of-state suspects have been arrested in Franklin for fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft.
Police say Walmart security called police after watching the suspects on surveillance cameras using several credit cards to purchase an assortment of prepaid gift cards.
Detectives found and stopped the suspects in a vehicle nearby. Detectives then found the suspects had over $7,000 in fraudulently-obtained, prepaid gift cards. A variety of clothing that was purchased with stolen credit cards was also found, along with a purse that was recently stolen from a shopper in Brentwood.
Before making their purchases at Walmart, the suspects also made purchases at the Cool Springs Target with the stolen credit cards.
Police identified the suspects as 46-year-old Joyce McClellan of Chicago, 53-year-old Anthony Kemp of Minneapolis, and 44-year-old Rita Jones of Chicago. All three are being held in the Williamson County Jail and have been charged with identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Additional charges are expected and all three are due in court on July 25.
