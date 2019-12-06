FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police have arrested a suspect who wrecked his car while trying to evade.
Police say the suspect was taken into custody behind a private residence on Murfreesboro Road near Eddy Lane.
SUSPECT CAPTURED, situation secure: The suspect was taken into custody behind a private residence on Murfreesboro Rd. near Eddy Ln. Tips from area residents were instrumental in his capture. Nice work, Franklin!— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) December 7, 2019
Residents in the Buckingham Park and/or Grangerview Circle were urged to lock their cars and homes.
Searching for at-large suspect: Buckingham Park area. Male black, shorts & blue shirt. Stay inside. Lock car & home. https://t.co/5Q2VFxCQrV— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) December 7, 2019
