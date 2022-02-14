FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police have charged a man with seven counts of attempted murder after a shooting at a Waffle House in Franklin early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the restaurant at 1312 Murfreesboro Rd. around 3 a.m. Police said they found multiple shell casings outside, but no one was suffering from gunshot wounds.
During their investigation, police learned that two men were arguing inside the Waffle House before the shooting. After leaving the restaurant, a car of seven people, ranging in age from 16-20, yelled at the two men. They were not involved in the previous argument, police said.
Police said that was when 27-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Franklin pulled a gun, and Fowler fired at the vehicle. Police said gunshots hit no one.
Police used a description of the vehicle to help police track down and arrest Fowler. He is being held at the Williamson County Jail on the $775,000 bond.
Police have not located two other men with Fowler. But, police have not filed charges against them. However, police said, "additional charges, in this case, could be forthcoming."
Anyone with any information should call the Franklin Police at 615- 794-2513, or Crime Stoppers.
