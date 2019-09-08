FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Four people have been arrested after attempting to steal from cars in Franklin.
Police say someone called police at 2:45 a.m. Saturday after seeing a group of men checking car door handles at Harpeth River Oaks Apartments on Champions Circle.
Responding officers intervened and stopped the suspects' car as it was leaving the area. Police found recently stolen property inside.
All four suspects were arrested and charged with vehicle burglary. They are 18-year-olds Nimrod Aregay and Jaylen Haddock, 19-year-old Deshawn Allen and 20-year-old Ahmed Abdalla.
Aregay and Allen have been released on a $10,000 bond while Abdalla and Haddock are still jailed on a $10,000 bond.
