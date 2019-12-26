FRANKLIN, TENN. (WSMV) - Franklin Police need your help identifying a man that stole $16,000 worth of tires from a storage unit.
At approximately 11:40 a.m. on December 22, a unidentified male drove up to a storage unit at 100 Mission Court in an older Ford F150 extended cab with a white female and a dog in the truck.
The suspect is also wanted for burglarizing other vehicles in Franklin back in November.
FPD is also offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps solve this case.
The truck has a St. Louis Cardinals sticker on the rear drivers side window and is blue in color.
Call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 with any information.
