FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police are looking for help locating an auto burglary suspect.
In the video police provided, the suspect is seen checking for unlocked doors in Franklin’s Ralston Glen neighborhood.
According to police, the suspect stole various items from at least two unlocked vehicles.
To see the video of the burglary, click here.
Anyone with any information on the suspect should contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip to www.citizensobserver.com.
Police are offering a cash reward for anyone that recognizes the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.