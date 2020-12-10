FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police and the TBI are looking for a missing child who they believe is in danger.
The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert.
Paul "Lyle" Sykes, 8-years-old, is 4 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds.
He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen with his mother, Bethany Triplett in a black Toyota Avalon with TN tags, 7W6307. Call 911 if you see them.
Bethany Triplett took her son during an active police investigation earlier this afternoon.
