FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department has announced a $15,000 is available for anyone who can provide information on the murder of 26-year-old Jamarcus Esmon.
Esmon was murdered on June 27 last year when he was shot on Edgewood Boulevard in Franklin, TN.
Police said that information that leads to the identification and arrest of his killer who is still at large can receive the reward.
Thanks to the generosity of Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, who has added $10,000 to the $5,000 previously in place, the reward is now $15,000.
Franklin Police are asking anyone with information about the murder to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000
