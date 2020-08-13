FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police in Franklin are asking people to talk with their kids about stranger safety following an incident on Fieldstone Farms Trail Wednesday afternoon.
Officers say an unfamiliar man approached a 9-year-old while on the trail behind Windcrest Court and started talking to him.
The child described the man being in his late thirties, to early forties, clean-shaven with brown hair, wearing a blue t-shirt, dark-colored pants, and unique gold shoes.
Police were not able to find the man after it was reported.
"Though the man's intentions are unclear, this incident certainly has our attention," said Lieutenant Charles Warner with the Franklin Police Department.
If you have any information about this incident or the man, call Franklin Police at 615-794-2513.
