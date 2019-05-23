FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- The Franklin Police Department is seeking the identity and location of a man suspected of stealing three Sony PS4 game systems.
May 22nd the suspect was recorded on video driving a blue Nissan sedan, and allegedly stole three PS4 game systems from Target in Cool Springs on May 22nd.
Can you identify him? Do you know where he was recently?
There is a cash reward for the tipster that can provide information leading to his arrest.
Call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000, or click to submit an anonymous eTip.
