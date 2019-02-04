FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are warning residents in Franklin as they search for a teenage suspect who may be armed.
The teen reportedly ran from a stolen vehicle on Downs Boulevard.
Officers are actively searching the area around New Hope Academy. Police said they are working with school officials to make sure students arrive to school safely.
Neighbors in the area are urged not to leave their vehicles running unattended and to keep their cars, homes and outbuildings locked as the search continues.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.