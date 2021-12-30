FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – The Franklin Police Department is looking for help in locating a convicted felon.
Franklin Police is searching for 46-year-old Corzell (Cory) Esmon, who disappeared in March after assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
Williamson County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $1,000 for information that leads to Esmon’s arrest.
Anyone who may have information on Esmon’s whereabouts is asked to call 615-794-4000.
