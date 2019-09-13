FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Terry Lamar Weston is registered as a violent sex offender, and police want to know where he is.
Franklin Police Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in finding where he is now living.
Weston failed to update his sex offender registration, and officers discovered that he no longer lives at his previous address on Natchez Street in Franklin.
Police say there is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Weston's arrest.
If you know where he is, or have recently seen him, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.
Tipsters can submit an anonymous tip by phone, or online on the Crime Stoppers website.
