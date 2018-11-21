FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police need your help to find Terry Lamarr Weston, wanted for violation of the Sex Offender Registry.
According to investigators, Weston is classified as a violent offender and his convictions include criminal attempt to commit aggravated statutory rape and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
Weston failed to register, as required by law, following his release from jail. A reward of $1,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers to locate Weston, as detectives have been unable to find him.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Weston, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit a tip online here. All callers can remain anonymous, and the reward will be given out for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.