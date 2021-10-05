Franklin PD: Neighborhood dispute leads to shooting

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – A neighborhood dispute led to one man getting shot in Franklin on Tuesday evening, police said.
The shooting took place on Reveille Court, in the Cadet Subdivision, around 5:15 p.m.
Police said the victim was “seriously injured” and taken to the hospital. The shooting suspect is in police custody.
Police stated there is “no active threat” to Franklin residents.
