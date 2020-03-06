FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- The Franklin Police Department have arrested a man accused of his third DUI.
Police say 28-year-old John Jervise was arrested after 2:00AM Thursday near downtown Franklin, after they clocked him allegedly speeding, going 47mph in a 30mph zone of Murfreesboro Road.
Police say Jervis exhibited signs of impairment, and placed him under arrest. They found that he was driving despite his license having previously been revoked, speeding, and DUI 3rd Offense.
He is free on $8,500 bond, and has a court date of March 19th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.