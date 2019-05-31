FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Franklin Police say they found a violent convicted felon in possession of a loaded handgun and drugs.
Franklin P.D. received a call of a suspicious person after a concerned resident saw someone sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot after 2:00 Thursday morning.
Responding officers found 21-year-old Jordan Thomas, in possession of marijuana and a loaded 9mm.
After arresting Thomas for unlawful possession of a gun by a convicted felon and marijuana possession, he was released on $10,000 bond, and is due in court on June 13th at 1:00PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.